(WJBF) – I’m Ms. Darlin’ with Dolce Darlin’ Bakery, here to answer your kitchen questions.

“Ms. Darlin’, do you have any tips for trying new recipes?“

Actually, I do. I love to try new recipes. It’s a great way to expand your culinary knowledge. There are a few things that you can do to make sure that you’re going to get the absolute best out of it.

First of all, even though you might look at that ingredient list and see that you have everything you need and you want to get running on it…hold on a second. Read the recipe from start to finish and make sure you’re not going to have any sneaky things like separated items or divided items.

In addition to that, I always make the recipe exactly as it is. I’m going to trust that they know a little bit about a little bit by developing it in the first place. So I always wait to make substitutions until after I’ve made it in its entirety, one time.

And don’t forget to taste your food!

The seasonings in a recipe tend to be a little light. I like spicy. So I’m going to probably add a little spice in the end if they kept it pretty simple.

So I hope that helps you when you’re trying new recipes.

Send us your questions! If you have questions, I’ll be happy to answer them for you. You can e-mail us at dolceinthekitchen@wjbf.com or eatcupcakes@dolcedarlin.com

