(WJBF) – Welcome to In The Kitchen with Miss Darlin, and we are here with your kitchen questions.

“How do I take the stress out of cooking for a crowd?” Part two!

We are dedicating two parts to taking the stress out of cooking for a bunch of people. We want time in the kitchen to be fun and full of socialization and joy and all that good stuff. So we’re going to do some tips that will teach you to let your appliances work for you a little bit better.

We have those coveted four eyes on the stovetop. Some people are lucky enough to have five. Let’s let those do something else.

We’re making bacon.

We’ve got a bunch of people over for breakfast. We want to feed a whole crowd. Rather than putting this on the stovetop, we’re going to line some baking sheets with aluminum foil for mostly no other reason than to have less things to clean up later.

And we are going to get this bacon spread out here and we’re going to pop it in the oven. That’s going to free up our space on our stovetop for all those things that can’t go into the oven.

Super simple, y’all. It’s going to get as crispy or soft as you like. I’m a super crispy bacon person.

There’s no big rhyme or reason to this. You can just slide it all down there. It can overlap just a smidge. The main point is that we are not using it on the stovetop. So let’s get this guy over to the oven, shall we?

And in 8 minutes at 400 degrees, we are going to have amazing bacon.

Until then, take care of yourselves and each other.

