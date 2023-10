(WJBF) – What’s the difference between wet and dry measurements in recipes?

When you’re cooking? Not a lot! But when you’re baking? You need to be specific.

Because dry measuring cups need you to fill up to the very tip-top of the cup, it’s best NOT to use them for wet ingredients, as they’ll be difficult to move without spills, and it could end up not being as accurate as it should be.

