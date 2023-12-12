(WJBF) – Welcome to In The Kitchen with Miss Darlin, and we are here with your kitchen questions.

“I feel like I’m always buying new pans. Do I need expensive pans, or is there something else I can do?”

There is something else you can do.

The reason people buy new pans all the time is because we scratch them up and they start losing all those nonstick, indestructible features. And what we’re trying to do is preserve our tools, whether they are expensive tools or less expensive tools to make them last as long as possible.

There are pan protectors, you can get about a dozen of them for less than 20 bucks at your local department store or online.

We’re just going to set them in the bottom of the pan. And then when you put other pans on top of them, you’re cushioning them and preventing scraping.

They can be less expensive if you can extend their life and take really good care of them.

So I hope that that helped y’all out today. Join us next time for Kitchen Tips.

