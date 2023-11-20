AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Cooking for large groups of people can be hard and we all love when others want to help out in the kitchen. But sometimes, explaining and overseeing just adds more work. This episode of In the Kitchen with Ms. Darlin’ will help with that delegation.

So, how do you take the stress out of cooking for a crowd?

We want to focus on events. We want to focus on family time and fellowship, fun, and the joy that comes with spending time with other people in the kitchen.

So if we are cooking for a crowd, it’s probably a holiday, and event, a big moment, or a celebration of some sort. During those times, I often find that people want to be good helpers. So when folks come to me and say “How can I help?” I like to pull a couple of little tricks out of my hat so that I can help them help me.

For example, if we’re making mashed potatoes, I will put all the ingredients and most of the tools that I need for this recipe onto the tray. Then we’ll arm them with the tools that they need for the job. This entire tray can actually go straight into the refrigerator to keep our cold ingredients safe. And when it’s ready, they can just pull it out and get to peeling potatoes with everything geared up and ready to go.

I hope that doing this with some of your recipes will help your helpers be good helper and give you all an extra chance to fellowship in the kitchen together.