Viewer Katrina VanWinkle gets makeover from Xavier Cisca Ross

Professional makeup artist Xavier Cisca Ross and viewer Katrina VanWinkle.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Makeup artist and style wizard Xavier Cisca Ross is back with viewer, Katrina VanWinkle, who jumped at the chance to have her makeup done by this pro!

Xavier: "Well Katrina, as you can see, she has a lot of rosacea going on here today. She was out in the sun a lot. And, the rosacea caused a lot of dry patches on her skin. So, I'm gonna go ahead and go in with this Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil and that will help with the dryness in her skin, and also, for the fine lines, cause we're gonna give her a complete flamboyant, flawless look. Osmotics has a great creaseless primer that goes in. It's for 40 and up, it's a copper-based product and it fills in the lines, and, where we have lines, and causes a flawless finish for the makeup."

Jennie: "Katrina, how much time are you used to spending on your makeup?"

Katrina: "Over the years, I've learned simplicity, so usually about 20 minutes."

Xavier: "The green counteracted the red in her skin. That's what gave us a great priming foundation to apply the foundation on. And look at the difference in the eyebrows. I used this taupe angled brush cream by Chella Beauty and I filled her in her eyebrows. Since her eyebrows are so fair, you can go in with a nice tone and it won't be too harsh. So, she can actually get away without waxing or doing anything to her eyebrows. Just fill it in and put the shape in it that you like."

Jennie: "Well, we're just about ready for the big reveal here with Katrina. And tell me now, Xa, about the eyes. I mean, her face just looks fantastic. I love the colors on her eyes and the lashes."

Xavier: "With her beautiful sky blue eyes, I went in and used a brown on her, so that way I can pop her eyes even more. And, I gave her a smoky eye look because of her eye lids. You want to go with what you have and enhance it. So, her eyelids are very small, so I went ahead and did a smoky eye on her and lifted it above the crease area. I went in and popped some little lash clusters on her. She didn't need any mascara or anything, that just does it in one shot. I had did a little bronzer and did a little peach blush because of her rosacea. So, you don't want to use something red on top of what we've already countered."

"She has beautiful lips, so we'll just go with something natural to give her a nice natural look for the day. And you just want to go ahead and brush that in. So, it's a very, very natural tone. Anything that Katrina uses, you want to use something opposite from red, pinks, so that rosacea doesn't pop out anymore. So, it'll counter it."

It is the big reveal time. Are you ready?

Katrina VanWinkle looks fantastic! And there's a reason for the purple hair. Her mother died of pancreatic cancer, and purple is the color that represents pancreatic cancer.

Katrina: "You can't live trying to please everybody, you've just gotta be happy with yourself. Always, always, makes life fun!"