JENNIE: Two Columbia County young women earn prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia honored two Grovetown teens for earning the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award at a formal ceremony Sunday, May 5th. Kayla Pritchett and Sydney Thornton are among 20 young women in the GSHG council getting the high award,
The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award for girls in the world, and it's available exclusively to Girl Scouts. For more than a century, Girl Scouts have been taking steps toward lasting solutions for some of the most challenging problems facing their communities and the world. A girl who earns her Girl Scout Gold Award is a true G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader).
A Gold Award Girl Scout is bold, honest, and determined to succeed. She identifies and investigates an issue that's important to her, then builds a team, creates a plan, and takes action to make a difference. Thinking outside the box is her specialty, so she's always looking for creative ways to make an impact. Courageous and strong, she's keen to try new things and embrace the unfamiliar. She's confident, responsible, and committed to changing the world.
To encourage more physical activity in her community, Kayla built a volleyball court at Euchee Creek Trails and installed signage explaining the benefits of the game and how to play. She also held a two-day volleyball clinic for middle school girls. The city council approved Kayla's project and will maintain the volleyball court.
Sydney's passion for nature and the environment inspired her to raise awareness and encourage use of a favorite local park. She built a map at the front of the Euchee Creek park, created a website for the park, and placed posts describing the flora on the area around the park. Her project encourages park use and provides environmental education. The city has agreed to maintain her project.
