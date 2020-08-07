JENNIE: Trans America motorcycle ride to benefit Easterseals East Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Maci Moore Transs-America Ride is a special event coming up next weekend to benefit Easterseals of East Georgia.

Two Navy veterans are making a cross-country ride to raise funds in honor of their 9-year-old niece, Maci. They’ve seen the way Maci’s family has benefited from the Champions for Children program, and wanted to help raise money so other families can get the same resources.

Easterseals of East GA CEO, Lynn Smith, says local bikers are encouraged to ride along on the first leg of the journey!

“It will start at Timm’s Harley Davidson here in Augusta, at 9am. They can register and do the short ride to Timm’s HD in Anderson and that can be the local portion of the ride. And then Paul and Julian are going to go on to California, to Los Angeles. “

The Augusta portion of the Trans-America ride is Saturday, August 15. You can pre-register now by calling 706-667-9695.