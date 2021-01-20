Techy Tuesday’s virtual hug app

Missing your friends and family lately? There's a way to visit them as much as you'd like...virtually that is!

Quarantine, have you feeling down? Don’t worry. There’s a new way to share just how you’re feeling. Taylor Leverett’s got the scoop in today’s Techy Tuesday.

TAYLOR: The Pandemic has certainly changed a lot of ways that we do things but thanks to a new app, you can still visit your loved ones as much as you’d like…virtually of course! Check it out.

The New Year is here and so is the need for physical contact with loved ones but don’t rush out the door just yet…social distancing is still a thing. And as your fellow Techy I’ve got you covered on an alternative to taking a trip to meet friends and family.

The app VidHug is a virtual service that families and friends can use to create a video montage to celebrate a special occasion like a surprise birthday party or just to send a fun message. What’s more meaningful than personalizing a happy message to that special someone? It’s fun and easy and anyone can do it. All you’ll need is you, a special message, and a computer to record.

VidHug will magically turn the recorded and collected videos into a beautiful montage for you to share and send to whomever! The recipients will receive a link when it’s ready to watch. This app does have a free version where you’ll get all of your videos saved but if you’d like more features such as adding background music you’ll need to purchase the subscription for only $15/ per occasion.



Well that’s all your Techy News for Techy Tuesday, back to you Jennie!