Jennie: With the holiday season here, there’s still time to find the perfect gift for the holidays. Taylor Leverett has great suggestions in today’s Techy Tuesday!

Taylor: Techies out there…Get Excited! That’s right! The holiday season is here and you don’t want to miss out on the latest releases. From phones to laptops…you name it! We got a chance to chat with a Best Buy spokesperson where she shared the latest scoop on what’s hot in the world of tech! Check it out!

The holiday season is here and we got a chance to check out the latest gadget releases at the local Best Buy. Ranking at number one is the Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the Ear Headphones. These headphones are a great addition to a stocking and even feature charging capability of 30 hours! Wow…all day music play!

Now if the over the ear headphones aren’t your thing, be sure to check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds + which not only comes in cool colors but features a conversation detector that lowers your music in your ears when you’re speaking with another person and automatically powers music back up when you’re not.

Up next is the MegaBoom 3 Portable Speaker which is definitely a fan fav this holiday season especially for those entertaining. The wireless range in this speaker is 150 feet so the music can still play and be heard from afar.

Can’t forget about the kiddos this season, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will be the perfect addition to a student learning from home this year. The bundle comes with a detachable keyboard and is the first of its kind to have the Microsoft Windows 10 already in tow!

Last but not least is the Roku Ultra Remote Cable Bundle. Right on trend for those looking to cut cable and even features a 4k Dolby Streaming Media Play, so screen quality is exceptional! The Roku is also portable so those traveling for work can pick it up and go on the go.

All of these gifts plus more can found at Best Buy!

Fellow Techies out there you won’t be disappointed especially if you’re still looking for the perfect holiday gift for this season and That’s your Techy News for Techy Tuesday, back to you Jennie!