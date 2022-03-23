AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— If you have a student looking for scholarship money, a great opportunity is still open.

Applications for the Ryan Clark Scholarship and Community Sservice Award are being accepted for about two more weeks.

Lakeside High School graduate Ryan Clark was set to graduate from Virginia Tech in 2007 when he went to the aid of a fellow student when the unthinkable happened. Ryan lost his life in the tragic Virginia Tech mass shooting.

His bravery, and his service to others inspired the scholarship now awarded in his memory.

Ryan’s mother, Letitie Clark, says her son lived his life in service to others and awarding the scholarship is something she looks forward to each year. It’s open to high school students living in Columbia and Richmond Counties.

“14-19 year olds in Columbia County or Richmond County, you can apply now and we’re even gonna extend the date of it to April 8th. We get to give three scholarships each year in Ryan’s name, a $2,000, a $1,000 and a $500 one.”

You can download the application forms and get more information on the Columbia County Community Connections website…. cccc4kids.org/ryan-clark-scholarship