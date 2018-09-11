Noah Wilson launches iHollywoodTV Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Noah Wilson is the CEO of iHollywoodTV streaming on subscription channel IndistryTV. [ + - ] Video

Thomson, GA (WJBF) - It's the go-to source for red carpet premieres, behind the scenes content and star-studded celebrity interview programming.

Noah Wilson is a rising social media star and CEO of iHollywoodTV. The Thompson native is being called Indistry's "millennial entertainment authority who will bring a fresh perspective to celebrity news and interviews in television, film and fashion."

On August 15th, iHollywoodTV launched on Indistry Celebrity Reel channel.

"It's a lot of work. I mean like, I don't know how many hours of sleep I'll get during the weekday... and you have to be passionate about it and love what you do in order to get in this business."

"IndistryTV is the first kind of subscription that is for content creators like myself to be able to reach more of a global audience. They have great their great integrated marketing tool that they use for the show, so, you know. For example, if we were promoting a product or anything on the show, and if viewers, if viewers liked what I was wearing on a particular episode, they could pause a video and click over and purchase what I was wearing or, you know, or a product and then they could go back and finish watching the show."

20-year-old Noah Wilson has been interested in celebrity new reporting since he was 8!

Jennie: And Noah, you have met so many celebrities! I mean, you have interviews with Brooke Shields, you have Faith Ford, who is your good friend, and of course, your relationship that goes back with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"I just, you know, I get on the phone, I call 'em and you know, tell them a little bit about the show and what we wanna do with 'em and, you know. I don't know, I really, I haven't even figured that out myself."

Go to industrytv.com and use Noah's promo code, iHollywoodTV, for a 60 day free trial to watch the show.