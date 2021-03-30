Mr. Jim’s Blue Bonnets are back in bloom

Jennie

"You don't have to do anything. You just let them grow." -Jim Ferrell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– “Wildflowers are no trouble. You just put the seeds out, let them have a little bit of water…you don’t have to fertilize them. You don’t have to do anything. You just let them grow.”

Retired anesthetist Jim Ferrell has a passion for planting wildflowers!

These are the beautiful wildflowers he plants along his property, which borders the city’s reservoir.

Ferrell has called Augusta home for years, but gives a nod to his native Texas with these rows of Blue Bonnets.

Folks who walk in the area say the beautiful display brightens their day.

