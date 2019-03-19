Lisa Medders raises awareness about colorectal cancer and young adults Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Today's show is about moving on after devastating loss. We have two very special guests who have experienced the ultimate heartache the death of a child.

Letitie Clark lost her son, Ryan, in the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007.

Lisa Medders lost her daughter, Tori Riley, to colorectal cancer. She was diagnosed at a very young age- 24... and after fighting a hard battle, died at age 26.

Now, Medders is using her pain to propel action. Last June, on what would have been Tori's 30th birthday, Lisa wrote, "Each milestone that is missed with your child after they're gone is painful."I know that nothing will bring her back but she mattered, and was a big part of my life. I want to hear her name. I want to talk about her. I want to know that she's not forgotten."

Lisa writes a blog icalled, A Grieving Mom's Walk and is the fouinder of the Team Tori Foundation.

She works hard to raise awareness about the importance of screenings and the rise in colorectal cancer in young adults. She also awards a scholarship in her daughter's memory at her Illinois high school.

"This will be my third year giving a scholarship at her high school. And this scholarship is awarded to a student who is going into the medical field, who may be able to impact the medical community."

Lisa finds comfort and support through a group of moms who have lost children... which is unlike the loss of other loved ones. If you are a mother grieving the loss of a child, the support group, Moms Like Us understands. The meet the first Wednesday of the month at St. Teresa's Catholic Church on Columbia Road.

