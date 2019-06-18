Laura Cameron is amazing at 103

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- At age 103, Laura Cameron is a bit of an internet sensation here in the Garden City… thanks to a video Ballroom in Motion posted in April of Ms. Laura and local dancer, Matt Watson.

I had already heard stories about the amazing Ms. Laura and how she volunteers at Catholic Social Services every Friday, so when I saw that video, I knew she just had to come and visit us here at Television Park!

Laura moved to Augusta in 1946– had a brand new job working for the Veterans Administration. She has been a parishioner of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church for over 70 years– and she brought music to the church back in the 1940’s!

She has traveled to all 50 states and at least 30 countries, even “stepping foot” into Russia.