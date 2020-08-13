Jennie’s Bright Light(s) of the Week: Aquinas seniors named LLS Students of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A lot of people are doing some pretty great things in our community to help in this public health crisis. And sometimes, just doing what was already scheduled is a huge challenge because of COVID.

Take for instance three Aquinas High School Seniors who managed to rank in the Top Ten -nationwide- in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Student of the Year” competition.

That’s why Henry Anderson, Lee Perry, and Christopher Simkins are Jennie’s Bright Lights of the Week!

School’s just getting started, but these three Aquinas students are already getting awards!!

Henry Anderson, Lee Perry, and Christopher Simkins (“The Fighting Irish!”) found out last week that they ranked 6th out of 1100 teams in the nation and 2nd in the state of Georgia!

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society honored the team for raising a whopping $250,363 for the foundation.

Tate Edwards is the Campaign Development Manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She says it’s shocking that an Augusta team competed on the same level as teams from much larger metropolitan areas.

“I mean it’s an incredible cause what they did. Our mission is to find a cure to beat blood cancers and I truly believe we are going to find a cure in our lifetime to beat cancer. And it’s teams like the Fighting Irish that are making us one step closer to that cure.”

They started in January, before the pandemic hit, with a hot wing eating contest that raised $4,000! Tate laughs and says the video from that event is very funny.

Most of their money came from local businesses and individual donations from around the country.

Each young man has a loved one who has battled leukemia so the cause was personal: Henry’s uncle, Charles Anderson; Lee’s grandmother, Deanne Orr; and Christopher’s brother, Brennan Simkins.