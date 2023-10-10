AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– World Mental Health Day is an annual global observance that aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote mental well-being. It provides a platform for open discussions, reduces stigma surrounding mental health, and encourages individuals and communities to take action to improve mental health. The purpose is to advocate for greater access to mental health services, educate the public about mental health, and foster a supportive environment for those affected by mental health challenges.

If you’re struggling with your mental health, consider consulting a mental health professional like a therapist or counselor.

These are important tips to remember about maintaining your mental health:

*Reconnect with friends and family- social connections are vital for mental well-being.

*Prioritize physical health through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep.

*Practice mindfulness and meditation to reduce stress and anxiety.

*Limit exposure to negative news and information that can increase stress and anxiety.

*Establish a daily routine that includes work, leisure, and self-care activities.

*And finally, limit screen time, especially on social media. It can lead to comparison and anxiety.

Cody Melvin is the owner of Workout Anytime Aiken. He suggests simple exercises that can be done anywhere to help eliminate pent up stress to help reduce anxiety:

Box breathing: This breathing method has four equal steps for each breath, and helps promote relaxation. Melvin can demonstrate the easiest way to do this with a reporter by walking them through the following…

Step 1: Breathe in, counting to four slowly. Feel the air enter your lungs.

Step 2: Hold your breath for 4 seconds. Try to avoid inhaling or exhaling for 4 seconds.

Step 3: Slowly exhale through your mouth for 4 seconds.

Step 4: Repeat steps 1 to 3 until you feel re-centered.

Rhythmic Exercise: Try to get into a routine of walking or doing some type of exercise a day to clear your head. Whether this means reaching 10,000 steps a day or simply just playing a game of catch with your kids, try to complete one type of movement. The repetitive movements tend to build relaxation as sequences are repeated.

Stretching: Stretching reduces muscle tension and has been shown to increase serotonin levels while reducing stress.

Workout Anytime is located at 1614 Richland Ave. West. For more information, go to workoutanytime.com/aiken