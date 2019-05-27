JENNIE: Women Veterans Organization of the CSRA

Did you know there are more than 2-million women veterans living in the United States? We have more than 140,000 here in the 2-state.

Now, a non-profit serving these women veterans is becoming a visible presence in the Augusta area.

The Augusta chapter of the Women’s Veterans Organization started in 2009. It provides services to women veterans who may often feel lost and alone as they transition from “serving to civilian.”

The Women Veterans Organization of the CSRA offers advocacy services for healthcare, job placement and more… acting as a liaison between vets and assistance agencies.

Gloria J. Hamilton is Commander of Women Veterans Organization of the CSRA.

“Actually, it’s very frightening and it’s not quite as simple and as easy as we think. So we make sure they know their rights at the VA, they get linked in, They get signed up, they get counseling they may need, any job help they may need.”

Women veterans are invited to take part in the annual Pampering Our Patriots event Saturday, June 8th.

“So this is an opportunity to shine a light on those women who are veterans who have served. To give them a little massage a few free donations have been made for us to give them dresses. We’ll have the college out doing blood work. We have people who have donated jewelry just to make them feel good about themselves and to say thank you. Any of the homeless women that come we have hygiene bags that we will provide for them. We’ll also have VA out registering the women for VA services. And they can get linked into the VA transition center if they need to. Just an opportunity to talk with network and kind of love on our women veterans a little bit.”

Pampering Our Patriots day is Saturday, June 8th from 10am – 2pm at the HEAL complex on the Paine college campus. FREE facials, hair cuts, manicures, pedicures and massages. For more information email jjamison@gmail.com.