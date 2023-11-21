AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Dr. Angela Morgan is the chair of Augusta University’s music department.

She is here to tell us about the final two concerts of the year… the Winter Wonderland Spectacular and the Vola Jacobs Memorial Piano recital.

It’s a tradition for the AU Music Department to finish the school year with a celebratory concert! The Winter Wonderland Spectacular is coming up Friday, Dec. 8th at 7pm.

Renowned musician Wycliffe Gordon will emcee the variety concert that features the music of faculty, students, and special guests.

There will also be strolling musicians, carolers, and festive music!

Tickets to the show are $25…. but wait! The $35 VIP ticket includes a post-concert champagne and dessert reception. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Music Faculty Scholarship Fund.

Got to augusta.universitytickets.com to buy your tickets now!

The Jacobs Concert Series welcomes the holiday season with the Vola Jacobs Memorial Piano Recital … featuring Steinway artist Byeol Kim, on Tuesday December 5 in a varied program.

Go to augusta.edu/harryjacobs for detailed information about each concert and to purchase tickets online.