AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We are especially pleased to have a local care-partner with us today to share candidly what it’s like to be that support system for a loved one.

Kelly Spain’s husband, Cedric, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease five years ago, when he was just 39 years old.

She knows first-hand about care-partner strain and the way Parkinson caregivers have been impacted by the pandemic, especially during the lockdown.