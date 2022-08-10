AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Making sure that our veterans’ experiences aren’t forgotten.

The Veterans History Project involves interviewing and collecting stories of veterans of all wars, as part of a nationwide program, tied to the Library of Congress.

Over the years, the Augusta Historical Society has interviewed more than 850 veterans in the CSRA, collecting the experiences of World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans.

Don Patterson is the post World War II Conflicts Coordinator, with the Veterans History Project. He’s with me today, along with Rachel Cagle.

Cagle is the new President of Augusta Historical Society.

“The Augusta Historical Society actually tells the story of Augusta. Where as Historic Augusta protects the buildings, we protect the story. What happened all the hundreds of years ago before we got to here today? With our archives anybody can donate anything, any papers, tangible goods. For instance, we have old journals, old diaries, we have blueprints of homes. And anybody can come in and see what we have and what story you can add to your family’s history.”

Patterson became involved with the Veterans History Project 17 years ago.