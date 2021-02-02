JENNIE: Upcoming virtual symposium addresses Veterans and Parkinson’s Disease

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Parkinson’s Foundation is sponsoring a free program in March about veterans and Parkinson’s Disease.

Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in America, right after Alzheimer’s Disease. Out of the one million people affected, about 110,000 are veterans.

Dr. John Morgan, from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and the Parkinson’s Foundation at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, joins Jennie to talk about the upcoming free symposium and the partnership between the VA and the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The Veterans and Parkinson’s Disease symposium will feature three panels, sharing information from medical, mental health, and patients’ perspectives.

Panel One: Medical care and treatment of PD with doctors from Duke University, the Medical University of South Carolina, and the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Panel Two: Mental health and PD

Panel Three: Veterans living with Parkinson’s

The Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease: What You Need to Know symposium is a free, virtual event via Zoom. You can register at Parkinson.org//SEVets or call 770-450-0792.

To learn more about the ongoing clinical and genetic studies related to Parkinson’s Disease, and how to get involved, call the Parkinson’s Foundation Helpline at 800-4PD-INFO.