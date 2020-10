AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black and white women get breast cancer at about the same rate. But listen to this: black women have up to a 70% increased risk of death from the disease.

Dr. Justin Moore works in the Department of Population Health Sciences at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. He's conducting research that will help identify hotspots of low mammography screening in black and Hispanic women.