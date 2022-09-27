AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– UNITY Augusta 2022 annual men’s breakfast is coming up Saturday, October 8th.

Dr. Michael Perry is the Chair of this event and he says it’s about building unity that creates lasting relationships and breaks down walls.

Perry says the division in our area falls along social and institutional lines: race, church denomination, community, and economic. Back in 2019, Catalyst Executive Advising partnered with CHOSEN, Warren Baptist, and Quest churches, along with other ministries, to create a space where people can demonstrate love, humility, grace, and transparency to turn past struggle into mutual victory.

This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 8th from 8am -11:30am at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown. The event is free and breakfast will be served.

For more information or to register, click here.