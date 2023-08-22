AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– They’ve just finished the big Stuff the Bus school supply drive, and now it’s on to the United Way of the CSRA‘s capital fundraising campaign kick-off.

But, do you really know what the United Way does?

Brittany Burnett is President of the UWCSRA:

“We really are always keeping our ear to the ground and our eyes open about the biggest needs and the biggest gaps in our community. So, the funds that are given to United Way are helping fill those in four main areas of focus here in our community.”

This year’s campaign is called “Together We Stand” and it’s all about neighbors helping neighbors. Learn more about the United Way of the CSRA in the video above.