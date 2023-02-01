AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 11th.

You don’t want to miss a big show coming to the Bell Auditorium– Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue!!

Tony Howard has been doing his sold-out Motown Revue shows for 15 years. His fresh and energetic show features legendary songs from Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Tina Turner and a special tribute to Elvis!!

Other performers in the show include Tony Calloway, Freddie Gaven, Myron Daniels and Augusta legend Tutu D’Vyne. Well-know Elvis tribute artist, Jason Sikes, is another fan favorite!

Back in the day, Howard was a recording artist with James Brown. He opened shows for groups including the Manhattans and The Temptations.

Showtime at the Bell is 7pm; tickets range from $25 – $60, including ticket fees. Some of the proceeds go to support Safe Homes of Augusta.