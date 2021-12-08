JENNIE: Tickets going fast for Elf the musical

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AWJBF)- Based on the hit movie, Elf the Musical is filled with non-stop smiles.

Buddy, the would-be elf is unaware that he is actually a human. With some Santa magic, he embarks on a journey, only to discover his father is on the naughty list and his brother doesn’t believe in Santa! He’s determined to win them over and help us all remember the true meaning of Christmas. This new holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf!

It’s coming up this weekend at the Imperial Theatre. To tell us more about the beloved story is Executive and Artistic Director of the Augusta Players, Scott Seidl.

Click here for tickets.