AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A new church service in Augusta is offering a safe and non-judgmental place where people struggling with addiction can support each other in their spiritual walk.

The Table Recovery Church meets at Aldersgate United Methodist, which is located at 3185 Wheeler Road. It’s a program that’s personal for the pastor, Rev. Brett DeHart. His father was an alcoholic.

“I was in my 30’s before I knew there were certain things that adult children of alcoholics- the way they live their life- because of that experience and seeing that. My brother committed suicide a few years after my Dad died at 49 by drinking himself to death. The collateral damage in our family – and I know so many families go through that and so I have a heart for that from a personal standpoint as well.”

DeHart says recovery involves not only overcoming the physical and psychological but also becoming spiritually strong. He notes that the 12 Steps of AA are derived from Scripture and are our daily tools for recovery and spiritual growth.

“We are just one piece of a larger puzzle. We strongly encourage participation in other recovery programs such as AA, NA, and Al-Anon.”

The Table Recovery Church meets on Sundays at 11:30am in the Aldersgate Youth Cafe. It is a safe place for people dealing with addictions, afflictions, and compulsive behaviors to find hope, help, and healing.