“We have these fabulous candles at the store. They get quite expensive, but they’re decorative.

They make a great gift, but then, you know, some people have small children and they don’t want a lit flame. So I just have a little water simmering here. I put in some cinnamon sticks, some cloves, a little vanilla extract, it smells festive! And you can have this cooking on your stove. We all do this. We know how to do this. I just thought I’d set the stage today, because it is about the scents as well as the pretty things.”

We’ve seen the battery operated flameless candles before and they do look so real.

“I like to group these on a table. And let’s take this wreath, that we would normally hang on a door. And let’s just lay it flat on the table and set some candles inside. This would make a very simple, easy centerpiece for a table. You could do this on your coffee table, on your dining table.

You could do a series of these down your dining room table.”

It’s very pretty. There’s no flame so nobody is going to get hurt. And what a great way to repurpose a wreath. To think about the wreath differently.

“We rejuvenate wreaths. We’ll get a new wreath for the door. Then we have an old wreath. So, yeah, absolutely, reuse it. Let’s talk about, even this small little wreath like this, and just a simple cupcake or cake stand like this. Let’s put this here, and let’s just grab one of these candles. Look at this centerpiece, if you want a little height on a table. Isn’t that great?”