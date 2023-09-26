AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Players opens its 79th season next week with the Tony-winning musical, Little Shop of Horrors. It’s about a people-eating plant from outer space.

Scott Seidl is the Artistic and Executive Director of The Augusta Players. He’s here along with Michael Fortino, who plays Seymour.

And though it’s his first starring role, Michael is no stranger to The Augusta Players.

“This is actually my 22nd year! I started when I was 8 years old and Richard Justice, who actually played the role of Seymour the last time they did it, 20 years ago, gave me my start. He and Debi Ballas both.”

Seidl is keeping the Augusta Players busy, though he jokes it goes both ways.

“They’re keeping me pretty busy as well! We have a lot going on and a lot of exciting new stuff this season, as well, with Reader’s Theater for Senior Citizens. We’ve done our Artreach season differently, in addition to main stage shows, like Little Shop.”

The show is coming up the first weekend in October. Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings, and a Sunday matinee.

“So most folks are familiar with the film with Steve Martin. And if they like the film, they’re going to love the show because they’re very, very parallel. There’s a lot more great music in the stage version than there was in the movie. But it’s just this great parody and silly and over the top and has people-eating plants and all of those things.”

All the great songs that folks know from the film are there like “Be a Dentist” and “Suddenly Seymour” and “Somewhere That’s Green.” This incredible cast is doing a tremendous job with it.

Fortino says he’s very excited to have a starring role, but he definitely has a lot of nerves!

“But I couldn’t ask for a better supporting director and cast and crew. Everybody is so nice. And we’re having fun. And I think that’s important- especially in a show like this where it’s silly! You know, we’re talking about a plant – from outer space- that eats people!”

Seidl says while all the music is great, one group of performers really stands out.

“So there are three, three like Motown backup singers, The Urchins, these three women, Jewett, Shantelle, and Arelis are absolutely– like just the three of them are worth the price of admission. They are tremendous!” (Sneak peek in the video clip above!)

Little Shop of Horrors is coming up Friday, October 6 through Sunday the 8th at the Imperial Theatre on Broad Street. Tickets are available now at the box office or online. Just go to augustaplayers.org.