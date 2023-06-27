AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s hard for Les Reagan to believe that it’s been a decade since he and his family tossed around the idea of getting a group folks together who loved singing Broadway show tunes. Sort of an. “if you start it, they will come” approach!

“Yes, we actually wanted to get a group of theater people together and work on blending and listening and things that we didn’t get to really do when we were doing an actual show. And so we did that actually on June 27, 2013, was our very first rehearsal. And a few days –a few rehearsals after that– I thought, ‘This might could be something.’ And here we are, 10 years later. We’ve gone from 19 people all the way to 52!”

The Augusta Broadway Singers celebrates ten years this coming weekend, with two concerts. “TABS Turns 10” will be performed Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1st at First Baptist Church of Augusta. The concert includes pieces from their many performances over the years.

“We’re pulling from all the different shows that we have done, plus a few new things we’re doing from our holiday show. We’re going to do “Counting Down to Christmas,” “Anthem” from “Chess”–that’s a group favorite that we’ve been doing. We are going to do “Summertime” from our Gershwin concert and “All Good Gifts” from “Godspell.” We are doing some Sondheim. One is “Send in the Clowns,” and so we’re going to put that one back in. And we have a wonderful collection from “Hunchback of Notre Dame” that we’re also going to do, which we did from our Disney show.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $10 for kids under 13. Go to tabsaugusta.com for more information.