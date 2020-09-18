Jennie: Techy Tuesday 9.15.20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- In the market for a new phone? Taylor Leverett’s got the scoop on that, and more, in Techy Tuesday.

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, social media platforms are backing the cause with tips on combating mental loneliness in 2020. Check out NAMI’s, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, tips from their Instagram to find out ways of improving your mental fitness. Some include staying informed but taking a break from social media, Keeping the routines you, and remembering we’re all in this together.

And Amazon Prime members, don’t you fret! Prime Day is still happening this year just at a later date. Prime Day is known to many as a Day of ultimate sales and the latest drops and will be happening sometime in October. This comes as even bigger news since the retail giant plans to host their first ever Virtual Career Day September 16th!

Two words: IPHONE 12. Apple is not letting us down this fall. That’s right, an anticipated model photo of the Iphone 12 was released and it has everyone buzzing. The Iphone 12 is expected to include 4 model specs: 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models are expected to be very similar to the Iphone 5. Starting price will be $649 with a new feature of the 5G connectivity. The Anticipated release date will be sometime October.

And that’s your Techy News for Techy Tuesday. Back to you, Jennie!