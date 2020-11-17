JENNIE: Techy Tuesday 111720

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Feeling the weight of post-election madness? There’s an app that just might cheer you up!

Taylor Leverett’s got that and more in today’s Techy Tuesday:

There’s just about an app for anything nowadays and if you’re like me we could all use a little motivation after all the election craziness. Check out my top three go-to Apps to keep your head above water!

Head starting the list would be….an App called Motivation (won’t be hard to forget that) The Motivation App sends you positive reminders throughout the day and tools for mental growth to help you to stay focused. The app allows you set reminders and create a mix of motivation affirmations. It does requires a subscription but offers a free three day trial.

Another one of my go-tos is an App called Fabulous-Daily Self Care which won Apple’s Best Self-Care App of 2020. Fabulous not only offers its users mindfulness meditation exercises but targeted fitness goals based on your questionaire answers after downloading the app! Now this one does require a subscription but the free version of the app offers most of the same benefits.

Last but certainly not least is an App called I Am- which is designed to help users combat negative thoughts by sending you hoourly doses of ‘I Am’ Affirmations which are all features customizable in the app. Another awesome feature is being able to customize the affirmations to saying whatever you like! I’m a fan of this app’s layout, it’s super cool and definitely up on the mindfulness trend. All of these apps plus more can be found in your Google Play or Apple Store.

Apple’s making the news once again. The latest 2020 Macbook Pro which drops today! Will be the best model yet featuring a M1 processor which is the first of its kind providing longer battery life for up to 20 hours (so no more of that noisy fan), and plus a Magic Keyboard which will include inverted T arrow keys and fluid navigation that apple says “will make users type as fast a thought.”

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching and you don’t want to miss out on the latest gadget deals. From Amazon Echo to headphones and cameras…there will be a deal on just about everything! This year, Black Friday is on November 27th and Cyber Monday falls on November 30th!