AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We’re talking today with Jan Hodges Burch, who is a businesswoman, community volunteer, philanthropist, accredited flower show judge and an award-winning cutting horse competitor.

Jan is a familiar face to many different groups in the CSRA. She grew up in Trenton, SC on her family’s peach farm, went to Wardlaw Academy and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Interior Design.

But Jan’s career and her life interests have grown in so many directions! Her business ventures have included automobile dealerships, health clubs, real estate, a residential and commercial design firm, a professional hockey team.

Take a look at these pictures Jan shared with us. One of the horses she rides is MC Shade. This horse is the offspring of a horse on a very popular Kevin Costner show, Yellowstone!

She is also passionate about family. Watch the clip above to learn about the delightful summer camp weeks she plans for the little ones in her life.