AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– So many events pop up in Augusta every Spring, and we’re sharing a few of them with you today.

Without question, one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year is the Augusta Symphony Guild’s, Symphony of Kitchens Tour!

The 12th Annual tour is coming up Saturday, March 12th from 10 am until 4 pm.

The kitchens represent a variety of aesthetics from classic to eclectic! All five homes on the tour this year are located in the Augusta/Hill area. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

You can start the tour at any of the following homes:

3019 Park Avenue

3021 Park Avenue

3023 Park Avenue

3041 Park Avenue

2346 Walton Way