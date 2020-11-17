JENNIE: Support for newly diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Parkinson’s Disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects neurons in a specific area of the brain.

Symptoms generally develop slowly and may include tremor, limb rigidity, and balance problems.

Although there is no cure, treatment options vary and include medications and surgery.

Augusta University Medical Center’s Movement Disorders/Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence delivers coordinated, multidisciplinary care from one central location for movement disorder patients throughout the Southeast.

The diagnosis of PD can be overwhelming. An upcoming program will help you understand the physical and emotional impact of Parkinson’s on the individual and family. You will also learn about resources and tools to live well with Parkinson’s disease.

Newly Diagnosed: You are not Alone is open to people diagnosed with PD within the last three years, their family, friends and the community. It’s coming up Friday, December 4th from 9-11am. There’s no fee but registration is required. Contact Annie Long at along@parkinson.org or call 770-450-0792.

Featured Speakers:

Colin McLeod, MD – Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, A Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence

Martha Anne Tudor, MEd, NCC, LAPC – Center Coordinator and Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, Movement Disorders Program, Department of Neurology, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, A Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence