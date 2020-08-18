Jennie: Suicide prevention advocate encourages self care during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined… and calls to crisis hotlines have only increased in the pandemic.

Terry Lee is a survivor of suicide loss. She and her family honor the memory of their son through advocacy. She is the Founder and Executive Director of Overflow Foundation.

Its missionis to Pour Hope Into Life by promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention, as well as providing mental health education.

Terry is a nurse and mental health first responder.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).