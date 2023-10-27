AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a deviously delicious Broadway & Hollywood sci-fi smash musical! “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for more than 30 years.

Starting next weekend, you can see the talented theatre group at Strom Thurmond High School bring the production to life.

WJBF’s Josh Recour went to Edgefield to give us a sneak peek!

Get your tickets now! The show is coming up Nov. 4th & 5th and 11th & 12th the Strom Thurmond High School theatre.

Saturday evenings at 7:00, or a 3:30 matinee on Sundays.

Click here for tickets: sttheatre.ludus.com