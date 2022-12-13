AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Parades and tree lightings are just some of the traditions that make the holidays exciting… along with beautiful light displays, decorations, parties and of course, wonderful concerts!

This Friday, the 5th Annual “Stringing in the Holidays” is coming up at Hardin Auditorium in Evans.

Here to tell us more is violinist and educator, JaVonne Jones from JaVonne Jones Violin Music.

Watch the clip above to learn more about this musician and her special guests at the holiday concert.

The concert is Friday, December 16th at 7:30 PM. It’s at the Hardin Auditorium, 7022 Evans Town Center Boulevard. Tickets start at $40 and proceeds benefit the Bridge Ministry.