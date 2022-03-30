AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– St. Stephen’s Ministry has had a presence in Augusta for decades… providing services to people with HIV and AIDS.

In 2020, the board shifted directions into a grant-giving organization. And one of the big events to help fund St. Stephen’s new mission is coming up in April.



Here to tell us more about it are Jen Rahner and Isaac Kelly, the present and past leaders of St. Stephen’s.

St. Stephen’s is putting on a gala event to raise money for HIV/AIDS support in the Augusta area. The “Vogue” Gala is taking place Saturday, April 16th at 7:00pm.

It’s in the 600 Building on Broad Street- that’s the former Chamber of Commerce building. The event features Niki Harris– the voice behind Madonna for 18 years!

Tickets are $75 and you can buy them online- for a fun night of music and drag.