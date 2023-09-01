AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Southern Soul & Song is a monthly concert series, featuring artists in southern musical genres.

It’s sponsored by the Morris Museum of Art. This is the final season, and some of the featured acts include the Sam Bush Band, Ricky Skaggs, and Rhonda Vincent and The Rage.

It’s always nice to have Kevin Grogan, the Director of the Morris Museum of Art, with me in the studio! And Kevin, a lot of people might not associate an art museum with bluegrass and country music!! We may tend to think more along the lines of grand pianos and harps.