JENNIE: Southeastern Exposure brings unique photo booth camper to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– There’s a new camper in town!

Southeastern Exposure is a sure way to make your next event memorable. It’s a photo booth on wheels!

The 1974 Winnebago has been redesigned on the inside and outfitted with a super high tech and interactive camera system. Just pick your background, find a fun photo frame, and say “Cheese!”

The idea came from a milestone birthday for entrepreneur Leigh Zurek. Click the video link above to hear her story!

For more information about booking the camper for your next event, see below: