AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This is a segment you definitely want to WATCH, because Les Reagan has shared video of The Augusta Broadway Singers and they sound terrific! The first minute will totally put you in the holiday spirit!

You can see the entire TABS holiday concert Friday, December 1st at 7:00pm at First Baptist Church of Augusta. Lots of Christmas favorites in store!

If you would like to be part of the singing group, founding director Les Reagan is always happy to let you audition. You can contact him at info@tabsaugusta.com