AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– WJBF is proud to partner with University Health Care Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness month and bring you stories of survival. One in eight women will be affected by breast cancer… if not you, your mother, grandmother, sister, aunt.

Sharon Henderson shares her story of “not wanting to know” and putting off her doctor’s visit… to becoming an active survivor who tells her story to help others.