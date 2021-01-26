JENNIE: Roses from Rose Box NYC will last up to a year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day … and after a really tough 2020, you may be want to give your sweetheart something extra special!

Can you imagine gorgeous roses that last a full year?! It’s a thing- thanks to Rose Box NYC. I’m talking 100% maintenance free roses, that you don’t even have to put in water.

Rose Box NYC combines the alluring essence of the rose with longevity, using a unique preserving process that allows you to sustainably enjoy your roses’ beauty for over a year. the roses are hand-picked and preserved at an exclusive rose farm in Ecuador, where only the highest quality of roses are produced.

Celebrity clients include Cardi B and supermodel Kate Bock.

Check out Rose Box NYC here.

