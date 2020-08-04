JENNIE: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta could use your help as it meets the needs of families in the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Ronald McDonald House provides an invaluable service to families of the sickest children… offering them a place to stay so they can focus on their kids.

I spoke with President and CEO, Betts Murdison earlier about their needs in the pandemic.

Great ways to help include participating in #WishListWednesday, when you can click on the Facebook post, see the needs, and order from Amazon at the same time. Goods will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald house, so all you have to do is click a button and you’re GOOD TO GO, having done a mighty GOOD deed!

Donate any of these items as well.

You can also register for the upcoming golf tournament, it’s a real one- not virtual, at West Lake Country Club August 31st.