JENNIE: Robert’s Angels Scrubs and Beyond to open July 24th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Lakeya Collins is the owner of Robert’s Angels Scrubs & Beyond. She is a registered nurse who is on a mission to save lives- and not just in the hospital.

5 years ago, Lakeya suffered the tragic loss of her teenage son, who drowned at one of the day parks at Lake Thurmond. 16-year-old Robert Ballard was an honor student and a star football player at Greenbrier High School.

Since his death, Lakeya has given purpose to her pain by lobbying for water safety laws, writing a book, and opening her store, which was inspired by Robert.

The grand opening for Robert’s Angels Scrubs & Beyond is July 24th, with a ribbon cutting at 11:00 am. The store is located at 3558 Windsor Spring Road. You can also shop online at www.robertsangelsscrubs.com

