Jennie: Researchers at MCG studying obesity paradox, cardiovascular risk in HIV patients

Jennie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thanks to new drugs, the once-deadly HIV infection is now a chronic condition.

Studies show cardiovascular disease is becoming the leading cause of death in these patients. The NIH recently gave a $2 million grant to scientists at the Medical College of Georgia, who are also figuring out why these newer drugs cause weight gain, which appears to -limit- the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Eric Belin de Chantemele and PA Jonelle Poe join me to explain their findings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story