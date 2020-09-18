Jennie: Researchers at MCG studying obesity paradox, cardiovascular risk in HIV patients

ALSO ON TODAY'S SHOW: Jennie: How newlywed and news anchor Barclay Bishop paid off 76K in 10 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thanks to new drugs, the once-deadly HIV infection is now a chronic condition.

Studies show cardiovascular disease is becoming the leading cause of death in these patients. The NIH recently gave a $2 million grant to scientists at the Medical College of Georgia, who are also figuring out why these newer drugs cause weight gain, which appears to -limit- the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Eric Belin de Chantemele and PA Jonelle Poe join me to explain their findings.