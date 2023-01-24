AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s an important conversation about losing loved ones to gun violence.

Renza Bing is a local writer, director and producer. Her play, Clozet Confession, is coming back to Augusta on March 4th, before going to other cities. It features Grammy nominated gospel singer Jermaine Dolly and is hosted by Southern Soul performer DJ Trucker. She is dedicating her upcoming show at the Imperial Theatre to local victims of gun violence. and the mother of a victim shares her story.

Clozet Confession addresses social issues and is dedicated to the memory of some local people who died to gun violence, including Felycya Harris.

It was breaking news on November 19, 2021: the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announcing an arrest in the murder of a transgender woman in 2020. Jerome Tyvone Miller was charged with murder in the death of Felycya Harris. Harris’ body was found in Meadowbrook Park back on October 3rd, 2020.

Felycya’s mother, Clara Taylor, shares her journey through the loss of not just one, but two children to gun violence. She has also formed a support group with another parent who lost a transgender child to violence, called Mothers Fight.

Clozet Confession is coming up Saturday, March 4th at the Imperial Theatre. Showtime is 4:30pm, doors open at 3:30. You can get tickets online or at the box office.