AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve seen the little memes on social media with the 24 slogans like “Together More in ’24.” It’s a nice thought and a good goal, whether you’re thinking “together more” with family, “together more” when it comes to our lawmakers in Congress, or “together more” in race relations. Yesterday was MLK Day, and there’s no doubt whatsoever that the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted to see more of us coming together.

The first federal King holiday was in 1986. MLK celebrations in Atlanta at the King Center and Ebenezer Baptist Church, located in the Sweet Auburn District. MLK is not a day off, but a day on for community service. Many people helping the homeless, serving in a food bank or soup kitchen or working with young people just doing something to go out and serve.

And we’ve got a couple of women with us now who are all about getting involved with and supporting their community!

Queendom Motivators, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Thomson, Georgia. The members believe that people with similar mindsets, goals and aspirations can accomplish anything they set out to achieve. They are also committed to facilitating networking opportunities and conducting workshops on everything from finances to mental wellness and education. And they have a big annual event coming up to recognize and celebrate community accomplishments. And we are happy to have the Queen the motivators with us today, two of them, Vice President Michelle Farmer and President Shondra Lewis.

Jennie Montgomery:

Well, your group formed back in 2019, and you were just getting fired up and the pandemic happened. So what were your next steps?

Shondra Lewis ;

We had to go virtual. And everything still turned out really nice.

Jennie Montgomery:

But you couldn’t meet in person. So you’re an organization just getting started. And then you have to go ahead like the rest of the world and figure out you didn’t want it to just fall by the wayside.

Michele Farmer:

So, yes, we saw an opportunity to keep it going because a lot of times people will stop and they’ll just say, okay, that’s a sign. But we take it as an opportunity to still reach the community and do what our assignment was, to uplift the community, motivate and such a time as we were in the pandemic. So we just took that opportunity to keep going, to keep pushing and to keep pressing forward. And that’s when we did our, our virtual awards.

Shondra Lewis:

We had to find a way to keep the momentum going.

Jennie Montgomery: Well, I think that that was terrific that you were able to do that. One of the things that Queendom Motivators is really serious about is providing scholarships to entrepreneurs, to business owners, and even highly motivated young people.

Shondra Lewis:

You know, with so much going on in the community, with the violence and, you know, the crime rate going up, and we… and gang related activities going on, we had to find a way because, see, I have kids, I have nephews. You know, you want to keep them encouraged. So that’s where the youth came in. We got to learn how to be the change that we want to see. And so once we discover that, we got to find a way for the kids to find something positive because everything is not negative, you know. So if they see that we can love and unite with one another, then they can find a way to do the same thing.

Jennie Montgomery:

I love that you’re going to model that kind of behavior. You want to see repeat it. And another way that you do this is through your People’s Choice Award. Yes. And you really excited because you’ve got the fifth annual one coming along. Yes. So how does that look? What is that night about?

Shondra Lewis:

A night of love and unity. It’s going to be because that’s what we are about. We already are so separated with religious and politics and everything else. I think if you learn to separate everything and just look at each other as human beings, we can learn to embrace each other.

Jennie Montgomery:

So do you all vote on who wins the awards? Is that the kind of the way it works in your People’s Choice Awards?

Michele Farmer:

Yes, we actually allow the community, the CSRA, to vote. They will go on to our website and they vote. They put in the names and, they also, they choose the people. We do not have anything to do with it. So, the people choose.

Jennie Montgomery:

Now your group, the Queendom Motivators, is made up of women with diverse backgrounds and interests. And that’s important for you, right?

Michele Farmer:

Yes, it is. It’s so important because it’s so many powerful women that we know in different areas. And so different backgrounds, different life, so yeah, we love diversity and we encourage any more women to come in and to help us to push Queendom to the next level.

Jennie Montgomery:

Well, one thing that I noticed when I was on your website is that when you do have a list of the women and you have what their specialty is, whether it’s wellness or whether it’s taxes or whatever, and if you need information or you need help, you can click that link to contact. Kind of, I guess, maybe like in a mentor capacity.

Shondra Lewis:

It’s more like we’re setting up to be like a resource for the community. Like if you need a mental health counselor to talk to, you know, that’s why we try to drive traffic in onto our website. So whatever you’re looking for, it’ll be there. Or if they can’t do it, maybe they can recommend someone else. Yes, ma’am.

Jennie Montgomery:

Now, we may have a lot of women who want to be like, I want to be in this powerful women group. How can I get involved?

Michele Farmer:

You could get involved by going to our website. It’s www.queendommotivators.org or you can email us at queendommotivators@gmail.com. You can also contact us: 706-962-3706. And we can, we can get you on board.